• Clinton-Fulton Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m., May 29, Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Eartha Davis, U.S. Air Force veteran, current Clinton city councilwoman and ordained minister serving the Christian Baptist community, will be this year’s speaker. The public is invited to attend the ceremony. This traditional Memorial Day event honors those service members who have passed during the past 12 months and will be held inside at Lemke Funeral Home South, located in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend the luncheon to follow the program at the AmVets Club at 1317 S. 17th St., Clinton.
• The Camanche Memorial Day Ceremony Committee, the Camanche Kiwanis, and the VFW-Tallman Lewis Post 9664 have announced that Camanche High School graduate and United States Air Force veteran Susan Schutte-Chindemi will speak at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony. The public is invited to attend. This traditional Memorial Day service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. May 29. Those planning on attending are reminded to bring lawn chairs as seating will be limited. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to the Camanche High School gym.
