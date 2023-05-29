CLINTON – With a bell struck each time a name was read, 89 local veterans who died over the past year were remembered Monday during the Clinton-Fulton Memorial Day service at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
It’s an annual reading during a ceremony that on Monday featured the AmVets Post 28 Honor Guard Rifle Squad’s Salute to the Dead; American Legion Flag Essay winner Jonah Buelow, who is a fifth-grader at Whittier Elementary School; and patriotic music performed by the River City Municipal Band.
The service’s Memorial Day address was given by U.S. Air Force veteran Eartha Davis, who serves as a Clinton City councilwoman and is an ordained Baptist minister. She was a contract specialist with the Air Force and served in Kaiserslautern, Germany; Mountain Home, Idaho; and Abilene, Texas during the Gulf War. She was discharged with honorable merits with the ranking of staff sergeant.
Her address to the crowd inside Lemke South Funeral Home included a reading of the Beatitudes, a story of sacrifice, and quotes of remembrance and hope.
“Thank you all for being here today,” she said. “It is an honor and a privilege for me to stand before you and speak on the matter of remembering our nation’s heroes. As a veteran myself, I count it a blessing to have been able to give my service to this great country.”
She said she was able to travel the world during her time in the service and formed bonds and long-standing friendships with other servicemembers. She emphasized that while she was not on the battlefront during the Gulf War, she did serve during a time of conflict.
“To those that saw battle, I want to say thank you,” she said. “To the families of the ones that lost their lives, today I want to say thank you.”
She said that while Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer, for those who have served in the military there is a more significant meaning.
“It is a reminder and it pays homage to the brave men and women who lost their lives defending our great nation,” she said shortly before relating a story about a U.S. Army chaplain Capt. Emil J. Kapaun, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 for his actions leading up to his capture as a prisoner of war in North Korea.
“Today is about mourning those who have died while serving in the U.S military,” Davis said. “It’s also about remembering the beautiful human that each of them are and to never forget them.”
She said that while we may not be able to name each of the fallen one by one today, each were someone, loved by another: “A father, mother, daughter, cousin, sister, brother, a niece, a nephew.
“They are a loved one to someone and not just a name on a wall. Their sacrifice should never go un noticed and never be taken for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.