FULTON, Ill. — The life of Rorrie Kramer will be celebrated with the third annual Running with Rorrie 5K Memorial Run/Walk at 10 a.m. June 24 along Fulton’s riverfront.
Immediately following the event, five Illinois high school graduates will each become recipients of $1,000 scholarships to be given in Kramer’s name. Those graduates are Oliver Frick and Joey Huizenga of Fulton, Emily Harride and Cooper Wolfe of Savanna, Illinois and Lauren Kloss of Elizabeth, Illinois.
The Rorrie Joseph Kramer Scholarship Fund was started by his wife of 11 years, Bridget, as a way to memorialize Rorrie and his belief in the value of education by helping others to achieve their educational goals.
Rorrie had just earned a master’s degree in business administration in December 2020 from DeVry University when he became ill. On Jan. 17, 2021, Rorrie, 42, died as the result of glioblastoma brain cancer.
“I love helping people,” Bridget says. “It gives me meaning, purpose, and intention in my life.”
Scholarship recipients must only meet the requirements of being graduating seniors in the Fulton, West Carroll, Elizabeth or Hanover areas, who’ve applied to or have already been accepted to an accredited institution, who demonstrate the financial need of the scholarship, and who have the attributes of academic achievement and characteristics of good citizenship.
Only one $1,000 scholarship was awarded at last year’s race, but since last year Bridget has established the scholarship fund as a non-profit, which has drawn several sponsoring businesses that have contributed enough to make five scholarships this year possible. Among them are KT3 Fitness, River City Fencing, and Dan’s Tree Service.
The run/walk will cover the same path as each year before, a route nearly the same as that Rorrie loved to run. It will begin on the north end of Fulton’s riverfront near Fulton Corp., where participants will head south to the bike path before turning around to finish the course at the same point at which it began.
“I love walkers,” Bridget says. “Just because it says 5K run first does not mean that you can’t come join us and walk.”
With $50 cash prizes awarded to each the best overall male and female of the race, Bridget says there’s something to strive for by those who enjoy being competitive. The event is family-friendly and a place that’s inclusive for everyone.
Those ages 12 and under can participate free of charge, as long as a parent or guardian signs a waiver that will be available at the event. Strollers are welcome as well.
It costs $30 to register for the event at getmeregistered.com. There are 19 participants registered currently, but Bridget hopes to gain 60. If registered by June 9, a race T-shirt is guaranteed. All proceeds go to the Rorrie Joseph Kramer Scholarship Fund.
“If I could express gratitude to the community,” Bridget says, “because this is our third year. People have supported Running with Rorrie. We’re able to do good things, and we want to continue. We’re very appreciative.”
Any businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of the event can email Bridget at rorriejkramer@gmail.com.
