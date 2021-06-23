CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Mental Health Board members are voicing concerns with certain aspects of state legislation regarding mental health funding.
The legislation signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last week moves mental health funding away from a property tax system to a 100% state funded system, Region CEO Lori Elam said.
In fiscal year 2022, which starts on July 1 of this year, the regions will levy $21.14 per capita and the state will provide $15.86 per capita. This will give the region $11.1 million, which is $1.8 million more for fiscal year 2022, Elam said.
The region will have about $12.6 million in funding in fiscal year 2025, which will allow the region to provide the core services and mandated services, Elam said.
The fund balance requirement is one of the big downfalls of the legislation, Elam believes. The region is still required to be at a 40% fund balance or less at the end of fiscal year 2022, Elam said. They are further required to be at 20% fund balance or less at the end of fiscal year 2024 and at or below 5% fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2025, Elam said.
“Five percent fund balance is very dangerous because we’re probably not going to have enough money to make payroll for all five counties in that first quarter,” Elam said. “And so what I’m hearing is that there’ll be some legislative action hopefully taking place right away in January of this next session to correct or to modify that 5% fund balance. Good accounting principles are saying between 15 and 25% is typically where you want to have a business be.
“So I’m hoping that that gets changed because otherwise that is going to be a drastic reduction in revenue and we want to make sure we’re doing it planfully and carefully.”
The legislation also gives the Iowa Department of Human Services the authority to approve, deny or revise the region annual service and budget plan, Elam said. The Department of Human Services can make changes to the annual budget if it wants to make a change, Elam said.
“I did have a long discussion with DHS and higher up about the safety net services and how we need to continue funding those at the region level,” Elam said. “Because those services keep people stable and out of our emergency rooms and out of our jails and out of our homeless shelters. And they’re very minimal in cost but they’re not core services nor are they core plus. They’re the other. And there’s a definite reason why we fund those and they do benefit our community.”
With the new legislation, Region Board Chairman Ken Beck questioned the purpose of the board other than making sure the counties in the region are getting services, he said. However, that is what the management team is doing, he added.
Region Board Member Dawn Smith questioned what the point is of having the region governing board’s input on budgets if DHS is going to stipulate what the region can fund and what they cannot fund. Smith believes the region governing boards are being looked to to provide oversight, she said.
“What I’ve heard our purpose is is general oversight so that DHS doesn’t have all the cards in their hands and that there’s a check and balance for everyone as far as that goes,” Smith said. “And we hear more direct complaints than DHS will directly. So I think that’s some of the oversight is what they’re looking at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.