CLINTON — County Supervisors on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region Board do not support Senate File 587, a bill that details changes in the way mental health services would be funded.
The first division of the legislation involves getting rid of the mental health levy, moving the funding to a more sustainable funding revenue stream from the state general fund and also has built-in increases for mental health, Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said Saturday. The bill also includes a phaseout of the backfill intended to make up for lost revenue due to commercial and property tax rollback, Cournoyer said.
The legislation currently sits in the Iowa House after being passed in the Iowa Senate.
Scott County has not endorsed Senate File 587 at this point through its urban county coalition lobbyists, Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region Board Chairman and Scott County Supervisor Ken Beck said. There are too many pieces to the puzzle that just do not fit right, Beck said. Beck questioned whether the region can count on the proposed legislation going forward, Beck said.
“Before the state takes over all the funding, how long will it be before other changes occur,” Beck asked. “The fund balance. There’s no fund balance so how do we continue making payments beyond a particular period of time. ...They maybe appropriate a lot of funds up to a certain amount but then they will not fully fund that particular item because they’re trying to stay at a 95% of appropriations. So that’s the other questions. I think it’s more than just the dollars and the cents.”
From the county taxpayer perspective, the proposed legislation is a positive, Muscatine County Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. The big hits in the legislation were to cities and schools, he said.
The proposed legislation is good for Clinton County but not as good for the cities, Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said. While there are benefits to the region in the legislation, Irwin questioned whether it is best for the state to control funding. He said he is OK if it passes but would rather it not and have another shot at the one cent sales tax over the next year or two, he stated.
“For the Mental Health of Eastern Iowa Region, what better way for us to be able to have the opportunity to garner another $1.8, $1.9 million that we have available to us,” Irwin asked. “But where my gut turns is do I want the state controlling my dollars? Do I want the state to have that control?”
Region Fiscal Agent David Farmer believes the region identified the legislation as being a tax swap. The legislation would reduce the mental health levies and increase the general fund levies, he said. Farmer has concerns about increasing taxes in the general fund or supplementing taxes in the debt service fund, he said.
The Supervisors on the region board supported sending a letter to area legislators in the five counties noting their opposition to the legislation. The region is composed of Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
