CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Governing Board this week approved establishing weighted voting, with elected officials having more voting say than committee-appointed directors.
The governing board during a meeting Friday voiced support for changing the voting structure to give elected officials three votes and committee-appointed directors one vote. The decision came after the governing board approved a motion Monday to give elected officials two votes each and committee-appointed directors one vote each.
There are five elected officials, one from each of the five member counties, on the governing board. There will be three voting committee-appointed directors on the board effective July 1.
The region is composed of Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
Scott County representative Ken Beck on Monday said at last week's board meeting that the board was clear it wanted elected officials to vote on fiscal matters and all board members would vote on other matters.
Region CEO Lori Elam received a letter from the Department of Human Services. Elam said DHS consistently found that several regions were excluding certain governing board members from voting or excluded them from voting on specific items. Elam said DHS, citing Iowa code, says the region cannot exclude governing board members from voting or voting on specific items.
Elam said some regions have added more Supervisors to the governing board so the county officials have more votes. She said others have moved to a weighted voting system.
Kristi Harshbarger of the Iowa Association of Counties said the Eastern Iowa region is not the only region struggling with this issue. She said state code does not define a voting member. She believes DHS has taken the position a voting member must mean all voting members get to vote on everything.
"I don't have anything definitive to kind of dispute that because there's no definition of voting member in there," Harshbarger said. "In the private sector world, in private businesses, it's very common for there to be different classes of directors that can vote on different things. Whether or not that would apply in this case I guess we just don't have anything to go on because it's new."
Clinton County representative Jim Irwin Jr. and Jackson County representative Jack Willey did not support adding elected officials to the governing board. Irwin said that with Clinton County only having three elected Supervisors, it would be difficult to get a second person to a meeting to vote. Irwin added he is OK with following what DHS sent out, stating he wants to work with them and follow their lead so the region is in compliance.
Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen said he has "no taste for conflict with DHS." He added the reality is the county Supervisors have not set a mental health levy since 1995.
"We were put under the code when they did the redesign and all we've done is basically work within the dollars we were allotted," Sorensen said. "And I don't see that that has changed. The Legislature still sets the per capita. And so I think there is a point about who's responsible for the dollars. It's kind of a moot point to me because we have what we have."
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith believes if the region allows voting rights to non-elected officials, it will be harder to take the right away once it is granted.
"It's my feeling as an elected official I'm responsible for the fiscal state of the region," Smith said. "And these other voting members that would be coming on can directly benefit from the decisions that they're making. And that's my concern."
Beck added the region can proceed with weighted votes but believes that solution is getting around what the issue of where the votes need to be for the elected officials. Beck supported keeping the voting on fiscal matters for elected officials but added the region does not want to make any more trouble in regard to DHS than necessary "considering the situation we're in right now."
The Clinton Herald will have coverage next week on the governing board's discussion Friday on the amended voting structure.
