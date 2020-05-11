CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region will give elected officials three votes and committee-appointed directors one vote, the board decided Friday.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health governing board May 4 voted to give elected officials two votes and committee-appointed directors one vote. The board during Friday’s special meeting supported increasing the weighted voting to three votes for elected officials.
Committee-appointed directors will still have one vote under the amendment to the voting structure. The governing board currently has five elected officials on the governing board, one from each member county. The board will have three voting committee-appointed directors beginning July 1.
Scott County representative Ken Beck said to ensure three elected officials cannot be overridden in a vote by two elected officials and three committee-appointed directors, the governing board would need to give all elected officials four votes.
“I doubt if it will ever get down to that point but again the essence is that the elected officials are the ones that do carry the vote,” Beck said.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith said her point from the beginning has been that non-elected officials should be able to vote. She said the region can use weighted voting to make sure the elected officials still have complete say over an issue.
Clinton County representative Jim Irwin Jr. did not support increasing the votes for elected officials to four votes per representative. Irwin does not believe three elected officials should be able to carry the vote over the remaining two elected officials and three committee-appointed directors. He believes they should have either a fourth elected official or one of the committee-appointed directors to vote the same way as the other three members.
Muscatine representative Jeff Sorensen believes using weighted voting to the extent that it makes the committee-appointed representatives’ votes not count is counterproductive to why the representatives are on the board.
Jackson County representative Jack Willey said he was willing to increase the weighted voting to give elected officials three votes. He was not in favor of increasing the voting structure to give elected officials four votes.
The board previously decided it wanted only elected officials on the governing board to vote on fiscal matters and the whole board, including committee appointed directors, to vote on all other matters. Region CEO Lori Elam last week said she received a letter from the Department of Human Services. The letter said DHS consistently found several regions were excluding certain governing board members from voting or from voting on specific items. Elam said DHS cited Iowa code and said the region cannot exclude governing board members from voting or from voting on specific items. The governing board then decided to set up weighted voting for the governing board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.