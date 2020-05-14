CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region will utilize peer review in the case of a dispute to try to avoid mediation, according to the region's proposed 28E agreement.
The agreement, which still needs to be approved, states in the event of an internal dispute among or between the governing board, Chief Executive Officer Lori Elam or any member county that cannot be resolved, a peer dispute process will be undertaken for dispute resolution.
The agreement also says mediation will be conducted pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 679C. The agreement says if a dispute still remains unresolved, arbitration will be conducted pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 679A.
Scott County representative and Board Chairman Ken Beck said the intent is to have a peer dispute mechanism to try to avoid going directly into mediation and arbitration. Beck said this stemmed from Muscatine's withdrawal from the region.
"It brought up a spot where I think we need to have a step where we can do something reasonable if it cannot be solved among our five, our eight directors there will be," Beck said.
Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen has experience with peer review processes and thinks they are outstanding. He said they are a cost-effective way to work through issues.
Board Member Nancy Nauman suggested the board work on identifying the peer process before the region is in a position where it needs to utilize the process. She believes it would be better if the region has more time to figure out which model will work best in the situation.
Beck said they will include dispute resolution in the 28E agreement. He added the region will get the policy in place in a reasonable amount of time.
