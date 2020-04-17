CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region will consider possible revisions to the 28E agreement at Monday’s board meeting.
Changes proposed for discussion include added language for an alternate director. Currently, the 28E agreement only allows the supervisor from each county appointed to the governing board. There are no alternates allowed. The board will also consider changing a quorum to be two-thirds of all directors. A current quorum is three county-appointed directors. The board will also consider a revision that member counties agree to budget for and contribute transfer funds as required in the region budget.
The governing board will also consider approving the fiscal year 2021 annual service and budget plan.
The governing board meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Monday.
