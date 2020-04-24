CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region is wrestling with multiple changes to the 28E agreement, including whether to allow each county to appoint an alternate member to the board.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region 28E agreement currently only allows the lone appointed representative from each county to vote during meetings. Clinton County elected officials have long been seeking to allow the county to send an alternate Supervisor to vote in the place of the appointed representative in case the appointed representative cannot attend the meeting.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors in January 2018 approved a resolution requesting the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region to adopt a proposed amendment, which would allow the county to appoint one of its Supervisors as an alternate.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp in September 2019 said the current agreement results in taxation without representation. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker at that time added if the issue is not remedied in the new 28E agreement, he will seek legal action, as both a county representative and county taxpayer.
Region CEO Lori Elam said there has been discussion over the last 3 to 5 years in the region about allowing counties to appoint an alternate to fill in if the appointed representative cannot attend the meeting. Mental health regions throughout the state of Iowa have differing views, with some regions allowing alternates and some regions not allowing appointment of alternates, Elam said. There are also differing views on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region governing board.
Jackson County representative Jack Willey is against allowing counties to appoint alternates to attend governing board meetings in the place of the appointed representative.
“I’ve always said I didn’t like that because I think we should be consistent and be at the meetings to make decisions,” Willey said. “And if you have an alternate that fills in once in a while, unless they’re really keeping on track of what’s going on and reading and reviewing, I just don’t think it’s a good idea. I know there’s some counties that want it but I’m not one of them that’s in favor of it.”
Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen said the inability to appoint an alternate has not been an issue for Muscatine County but understands Clinton County had an issue once by not having the ability to appoint an alternate. He said he could go either way on whether to allow appointment. He believes if the region had a mechanism in place for electronic meetings, which is in the proposed 28E agreement, it would help the issue.
Clinton County representative Jim Irwin Jr. said allowing electronic participation would not resolve the issue Clinton County had when former Supervisor Shawn Hamerlinck could not attend a meeting. Former Supervisor John Staszewski attended the meeting in Hamerlinck’s place but was not allowed to vote.
“Our representative had to go to the emergency room with his son the day of the meeting,” Irwin said. “So that would not have worked for him. I just know that two-thirds of our board will vote against a 28E without that.”
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith said she thinks she could support an alternate if it is limited to one alternate. She said allowing a county to appoint multiple alternates does not work for her.
Irwin believes Clinton County could probably support appointing one alternate.
The board left the proposed appointment of one alternate in the proposed 28E agreement. Scott County representative Ken Beck said the board can still discuss the issue again if needed. No action was taken on the proposed 28E agreement.
