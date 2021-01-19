CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region is requesting legislation to change a requirement that currently mandates the region be at no more than a 40% fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2022.
House File 691 was approved in 2019, requiring mental health regions to carry a fund balance of no more than 40%, Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region CEO Lori Elam said Friday. The region fund balance under the legislation cannot be above 40% on June 30, 2022, because the Department of Management will determine the region’s levies in fiscal year 2024 if the region is not in compliance, Elam said.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, providers in the region had to close their doors for a period of time because staff members were sick and could not serve people, Elam said. They also had people afraid to go to providers and some individuals did not like utilizing telehealth, she said.
As a result, the region’s spending projections are much lower than what they expected and the fund balance is higher than projected, Elam confirmed. There are ways to lower the fund balance but those solutions have ramifications, Elam added.
“What we’re hoping is this piece of legislation would just be eliminated,” Elam said. “We have lots of demands put on the region because of new services and children’s services. And we want to do them again planfully and in a very orderly fashion so we can pull all of our stakeholders together. COVID has impacted our region just like it has impacted every other region across the state. And then the derecho that hit our area also impacted our providers ands our constituents and our individuals that we serve.”
The region is struggling with outside factors and does not want to be punished for having a fund balance over 40%, Elam added.
Eastern Iowa Mental Health Board Chairman and Scott County representative Ken Beck said it comes down to supply and demand. Last year at this time, the region had much more demand than they had supply of funding, Beck said.
“We all know that that demand is going to jump back up but in order for us to comply with state law for 40%, we’ve got to do something to reduce the funding part of it,” Beck said. “And I’m afraid we’re going to get ourselves caught between a rock and a hard spot once again when that demand goes back up and we had to do the reduction in the funding coming in just in order to comply with the 40%.“
Iowa State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, believes the change being requested by the region can be done if it is prioritized. They do have a bipartisan group of legislators, she said.
“It would be great if we could get some bipartisan legislation,“ Wolfe said. It’d be very simple legislation filed and get it through at least the initial committee process in both the House and the Senate. So I know that’s something I’d be willing to work on. I know my colleagues would. It’s just to some extent it’s a matter of getting House and Senate leadership on board.“
Iowa State Rep. Cindy Winckler, a Democrat, believes Democrats, the minority party, are happy to do legislation but believes the likelihood of legislation drafted by just the minority passing is slim.
Republican State Sens. Mark Lofgren and Chris Cournoyer both forwarded information about the request to Sen. Jeff Edler. Edler is the chairman of the standing committee of Human Resources, Lofgren said.
Cournoyer appreciates the region offered a solution to their issue. She added Edler is interested in getting mental health on track this year. A priority for mental health funding is making sure regions have autonomy in decision making so it is not mandated by the state, Cournoyer said.
