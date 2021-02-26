CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp supports the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region looking to find a way to pool mental health funds as a region.
Clinton County Supervisors Vice Chairman and County Region Representative Jim Irwin Jr. noted the region will generate a little over $9.2 million for fiscal year 2022 if all five counties levy at the maximum $30.78 levy rate per capita. The region currently projects over $9.25 million in expenditures. This is based on current contracts the region currently has and is projected to use in fiscal year 2022, Irwin said.
The region’s budget balance is projected to be at $5.1 million at the end of the year, Irwin noted. The region’s assumption is because of COVID-19, many region services were not utilized, Irwin said. The region had almost an additional $2 million in expected fund balance for the next fiscal year, Irwin said.
Irwin noted House File 691 requires the region and each individual county to be at 40% budget balance or lower. Right now, Cedar, Jackson and Muscatine counties are all projected to be over the 40% budget balance level, Irwin said. The region needs a plan going into fiscal year 2024 to get the budget balances below the 40% level, he added. The region is considering allowing Cedar, Jackson and Muscatine counties to levy less than the full levy rate amount in fiscal year 2024, Irwin said.
“That’s just to reduce their individual county budget balance,” Irwin said. “So what that does is we will use projected fund balance to offset what we’re going to do. So like I said, the revenues are expected to be $9.2 million. But for fiscal year 2024, if we reduce their budget amount or their levy rate and they don’t levy at the $30.78 per person, we’re expecting to only generate $7.7 million.”
The legislation is a complicated and is impacting the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region and all regions throughout the state, Region CEO Lori Elam said. The region did not anticipate having this high of a fund balance due to services not being utilized because of COVID-19, she said. If the region does not spend down the fund balance by fiscal years 2024 and 2025, the Department of Management can dictate what the counties that have over 40% fund balance can levy, she said. This could happen to Clinton County in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, Elam added.
“Reducing our levy then taking away our revenue obviously forces us to spend fund balance,” Elam said. “And all of you are aware fund balance is one-time money and once that’s gone, it’s gone. And so it’s a rollercoaster ride.”
Srp questioned if the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region is still operating differently than other regions in the state. Some other regions are pooling all their resources and do not utilize a county pot of funds, Srp said. Srp questioned if this would help the region address some of the situation.
The region is utilizing funds correctly based on the legislation, Irwin said. Some other regions were running their region as one budget but are now having to break down the funds and put the funds into each county to follow legislation, Irwin said.
All regions are advocating the 40% fund balance requirement be eliminated or delayed two to three years, Elam said. The legislation requires the regions attribute funds back to the individual counties and region regardless of how the money is pooled, she said.
Region services have been reduced out of necessity to meet the objectives put in place by the state, Srp believes.
“If we hadn’t made those reductions and COVID comes along, it probably would come out perfectly in the wash,” Srp said. “But you can’t plan for something like COVID. So that creates a fund balance. But you cannot ignore the fact that access to services were reduced before that even came along. And that was a reduction at a time when we already knew we were not meeting the requirements and mandates. We were not meeting the requirements the state has put in place regarding juvenile services.”
Srp believes the region has not gotten to a point where they are behaving as a whole region, he said. He believes they are behaving as individual counties trying to make the region concept work, he said. The region is not a unified region yet, he believes.
“On the front end, we, I feel like, as Clinton County bought into the idea of being a region and said we all need to buy in equitably,” Srp said. “And once that was done, I thought we were moving forward together and it hasn’t gone that way. We’re still scrutinizing each other’s spending. We’re still scrutinizing and instead of saying what’s the need of the whole region, we’re saying what are they doing over there in that county?”
It sounds like it’s the state 40% requirement that is part of the region’s problem, Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said. Srp believes their budget directors and financial people are good enough to navigate that and figure out where to put the funds, he said.
