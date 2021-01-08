CLINTON — Area legislators support moving funding for mental health services away from property taxes.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr., who currently serves as the county’s mental health representative in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region, notes there is a big push to get mental health off the property tax owners. Regions and counties currently levy for mental health services. Irwin believes whatever change is made, the counties need “a little skin in the game” to keep county representatives responsible to taxpayers. Irwin is not concerned with any of the Supervisors in Clinton County. There are other counties that their only solution to fix an issue is to throw more money at it, Irwin said.
“I’m not one of those people,” Irwin said. “My thing is we’ve got to look at it. Look how we can try and fix things. And that’s a different mindset. I don’t want to point anybody out but there’s other people that the only way to fix it is to throw more money at a problem. And if we have skin in the game, it makes us more accountable to our constituents.”
State Rep. Mary Wolfe noted one concern being raised in her caucus is if the state shifts to completely covering mental health services, it will not appropriate enough money. There is only so far that dollars can be stretched with mental health services, she noted. She supports the counties retaining the ability to levy at some level and using some form of a hybrid approach.
“If the situation was that the state didn’t appropriate enough money, that would trigger a property tax levy or increase or whatever at the county level,” Wolfe said. ”That would certainly give the state some incentive to allocate at an appropriate level. Because if not, then obviously the property tax increase is going to be on us. I think by doing that, that gives the state incentive to be reasonable, be fair.”
It also would allow county officials to address unforeseen expenses with a small levy, she said.
Wolfe is supportive of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa initiative. Wolfe would like to see a chunk of the funding from that proposed initiative go toward mental health.
“Unless we do that, I don’t see any sustainability at the state level unless we create a new stream of revenue,” Wolfe said. “But just from what I’m hearing, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of support for raising the tax at this time. Even though it’s only a penny. Even though it is paid by a lot of out-of-state people.“
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer said it is a tough and big discussion in the Senate on how to fund mental health. It is a big priority, she added. They do want to move a majority of it off the property taxes because that is not an appropriate use of property taxes and is a burden on the local system, Cournoyer said. There is still much discussion on the table, she added.
“We want to make sure that as more money is provided by the state that there‘s still some autonomy by the region to be able to make decisions that fit the needs of the region,” Cournoyer said. “So that is definitely part of the discussion. And like Representative Wolfe said, the governor’s Invest in Iowa is certainly an option, where a percentage of that penny would go towards mental health.”
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen agreed with Cournoyer and Wolfe that the state has to find a sustainable way of funding mental health. The Invest in Iowa plan is the best way to make this happen, Mommsen believes.
Supervisor Dan Srp believes the funding mechanism that was developed at the time for mental health services was for a different set of services than the services the county and region are currently being asked to implement. Some reanalysis needs to happen, he believes.
Srp agrees with the need for the county to have some level of local control.
“I know that our mental health region was providing some very successful services we thought were very impactful here,” Srp said. “We had to abandon them because it didn’t fit part of that state model. And I think Norlin’s comment about one size fits all is relevant across the state. We’ve certainly seen where larger jurisdictions and their weight affects the smaller ones. And when we have a program that’s successful and embraced by the community, it’s really a shame that we have to create a shortage of services as a result. Because replacing that wasn’t easy for us to do.“
