DAVENPORT — Coronavirus.
It seems like many people cannot escape it because it is looming like a dark cloud and day-to-day life is defined with a new normal. From watching television or even reading the newspaper, every day people are reminded that the pandemic is still underway and uncertainty lies ahead.
That is why Dr. Steve Kopp, executive director of Genesis Psychology Associates, is encouraging people to disengage with the constant coverage of the coronavirus.
“Unplug from the pandemic,” Kopp said in an article he wrote for the health system. “Repeatedly watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media, is upsetting and taxes your nervous system. Take breaks from it.”
Kopp said as each individual is unique, so is their response to the pandemic. But, he said, despite our differences there seems to be a consistent mixture of both overstimulation and under-stimulation. He said the pandemic has activated our limbic system, the aspect of our brain that protects us from threats.
Kopp said it is like an internal fire alarm, but the system is not well designed for “perceived” threats that it cannot be “seen” and are not concrete in their nature. This overstimulates the brain and creates a strong stress response. He said added constant coverage of the virus can throw our bodies into overdrive as it tries to protect us from this threat.
“On the other side of the equation, social isolation has reduced the amount of socialization and activity in our lives, which increases the volume of our internal worlds and undermines the positive self-care associated with socialization and activity. The end result is increased levels of anxiety and depression in the population,” Kopp said.
As this process is happening, Kopp said there are some warning signs that we could notice in ourselves or someone we care about. He mentioned when it comes to depression we should watch for social disconnectedness (vs. strategic social distancing), irritability, low motivation, lack of enjoyment in previously enjoyed activities, sleep disturbances, and a loss of appetite.
In regard to anxiety, he said people should watch for hypervigilance that leads to constant worry or fear, the inability to relax, an increased startle response, trouble sleeping, and loss of appetite. Suicidal ideations or hopelessness are serious signs that an individual needs professional help, he said.
Kopp said doing something simple like taking care of your body can help greatly because in return, it will take care of you.
“Take deep breaths regularly, stretch, and practice mindfulness,” Kopp said. “Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs. (Also) limit caffeine as it increases anxiety and stimulation.”
In uncertain times, Kopp said, one of the best things someone can do is control what they can control.
“Accept what you cannot control and take charge of that which you can,” Kopp said. “If things get bad, don’t be afraid to ask for help. We’re going to get through this together.”
In addition to doing all of these things, Kopp said people should take advantage of being stuck in the house with the people they love. He mentioned doing things like binging favorite TV shows and movies together or playing games. He said enjoy the fact that the world has slowed down a bit. Even better, add fresh popcorn or a warm chocolate cake and make the house warm and relaxing.
