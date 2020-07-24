CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region board approved a conflict of interest policy this week.
The board voted 5-0 Monday to approve a policy that forbids Eastern Iowa coordinators of disability services approving services for individuals who are personal friends or family members.
Region CEO Lori Elam noted two situations in the last couple years involving conflicts of interest with family members or close friends. When an individual showed up at a certain office where a conflict of interest applied, a management team member who did not have a conflict of interest assisted that person.
“The care coordinator took themselves out of that situation voluntarily, contacted another care coordinator and said, can you please assess this individual,” Elam said. ”And that was the end of it. The other care coordinator from another county took care of it, authorized services and then it was a done deal.”
Elam said that because the region has five care coordinators, they can use other care coordinators in the region for assistance.
The region already has protocols in place to remedy the situation involving a family member or personal friends, Cedar County Representative Dawn Smith said. “I suppose it would be the same thing within our own counties
“If any of us were required to do anything like that we would refer them to somebody else," Smith said. "So I would think that that would cover it.“
Staff within the region, governing board and advisory committee are to have no financial interest in the services or supports provided, the policy says. Staff members with a salary paid in part of whole by a provider must disclose the information in a conflict of interest statement.
Staff within the region, governing board members and advisory committee members who are officers, directors or board members of businesses or corporations with business relationships with the region, must disclose the information in a conflict of interest statement, the policy says.
A conflicted person is required to refrain from taking official action or performing an official duty that would have a detrimental affect or create a benefit for outside employment or activity. The conflicted person would be required to refrain from involvement in dealings on behalf of the region with the person, business, or enterprise when a conflict of interest is determined, the policy says.
