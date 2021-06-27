CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Board amended its contract with Robert Young Center Friday to include a children's coordinator of behavioral health services position.
The region governing board unanimously voted to amend the fiscal year 2022 contract to allocate $200,000, including salary and benefits, travel, mileage, computer and phone, for a children's coordinator.
When the Robert Young Center started to work with the Region to develop a crisis system, they always budgeted high and would submit bills for the actual cost, the Region's Chief Executive Officer Lori Elam said. "We always came in under what they budgeted," Elam said. "And this is another example of that."
Robert Young Center named Christine Gradert to serve as the coordinator of children's behavioral health services. Gradert started the adult system in 2016, Robert Young Center Chief Operating Officer and Director of Behavioral Health Services Mary Petersen said last week.
Board members Dawn Smith and Jack Willey both served on the governing board when Gradert led the adult system, and both voiced support for Gradert to lead the children's system.
"I think that with doing this with Robert Young, we're going to be so far ahead of what we could be," Willey said Friday. "And I'm really impressed with what we heard today and I'm anxious for it to get all done and started and on our way."
Smith is happy to have Gradert coordinating the children's system, she said.
"Jack (Willey) and I are quite familiar with Christine and how she put things together back in 2015 when we first started down this road," Smith said Friday.
"And I have all the faith in the world in her that she can, if anybody can coordinate this, she can and in a timely fashion. And I really appreciate Christine coming to the table to help us out with this and for stepping up to the plate."
Clinton County Board Representative Jim Irwin Jr. is excited to add a children's coordinator position, he said Monday. He said that 20% or more of the Region's patients are already in the children's age group.
"This could be a lot bigger than what we're even anticipating," Irwin said Monday. "So this is going to be a learning curve again for everybody across the State of Iowa as this all falls into place," he siad.
"But I'm glad that we're looking at it from this aspect and just get our feet and put our toes in and see what comes of it. Who knows where this is going to go and how big this will grow?"
