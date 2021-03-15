CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region approved the fiscal year 2022 budget Monday.
At the last meeting, the region governing board voiced support the proposed $9.2 million budget, with the addition $225,000 for the Law Enforcement Liaison and $35,000 for the peer warm line. With the proposed additions, the budget jumped to more than $9.45 million.
There is already a pilot project in Clinton County for the Law Enforcement Liaison, Region CEO Lori Elam said. The Region could look at trying pilot projects in other counties throughout the Region with the funding, Elam said.
Elam recommended removing $35,000 from the budget for the peer warm line since Life Connections Director Todd Noack decided to put a pause on the program.
Cedar County Representative Dawn Smith asked if there were office expenses allocated in the budget for the children's administrator.
There are multiple issues the board needs to address, Region Fiscal Agent David Farmer said, such as which county in the Region will be asked to employ the children's coordinator.
"We as a region are not set up as an individual employer," Farmer said. "All your employment is through your individual counties. And so I think the first question this board needs to address is which county is going to be asked to employ the children's coordinator."
The region has the capacity in the budget to absorb the cost of office expenses, Farmer said.
The region could leave the $35,000 in the budget that was allocated for the warm line to help offset other expenses, Smith said.
Region Board Chairman and Scott County Representative Ken Beck suggested putting the $35,000 in a different category in the budget.
"I just get a little leery when we leave something in a budget for a category that's not going to be funded coming back to it two or three years," Beck said. "Some of us may not be on this board at that time trying to figure out why that was in there."
The mental health budget is always very fluid, Elam said. However, by leaving the funds in the budget for the mental health peer warm line, it can appear the region will provide funding for a service that is not being provided, she said.
"We could have a significant increase in usage in the MHI (Mental Health Inpatient Therapy) line item in any one of our counties," Elam said. "And we have the ability we're moving from one line item to the next line item to cover because some other line item is going to be lower. But we're always juggling."
The Region board approved a fiscal year 2022 budget that does not include the additional $35,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.