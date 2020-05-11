CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Mental Health Governing Board members support including language in a proposed 28E agreement that all five regions must levy at the amount recommended or withdraw from the region.
Clinton County representative Jim Irwin Jr. on Friday noted several issues in levying for the mental health region in the past, including four counties one year levying at $0 and in a separate year, Scott County levying a certain percentage of its maximum levy.
Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen believes the region needs to start looking at funds regionally and not as funds of each individual county.
“We’re looked at as a whole and I think that to me is the crux of part of the problem,” Sorensen said. “So we have to view these as region dollars and not individual county dollars. Because that’s the way the state looks at it. That’s the way the legislation is written. I don’t see us changing that.”
Scott County representative Ken Beck questioned whether there should be a statement in which each member county will agree to levy what the governing board or Department of Management recommends is necessary in the 28E agreement.
“I think we all know what has to be done and that’s where if we set a recommended levy for each county if you can’t meet it then we have to adjust the budget,” Beck said. “And that’s just a process. That’s not a requirement of each county. You have to do what’s right for each county. If you can’t meet it then we have to adjust the budget. And that’s just a process. That’s not a requirement of each county. You have to do what’s right for each county for whatever reason and then the region itself has to adjust accordingly.”
Beck added unless there were consequences to the statement he believes the statement is useless.
Irwin believes the statement is necessary, citing prior levying history in the region.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith believes the statement needs to be included in the 28E agreement with consequences. She said every county except Jackson and Cedar counties “have played this game at some time or another.”
“I think having a uniform levy is the right way to go,” Smith said. “But if there’s no way to hold a county accountable for not levying where they need to be it’s a moot point.”
Jackson County representative Jack Willey added Cedar and Jackson counties do not get nearly as many services as the other counties in the region.
“We’ve always tried to play ball fairly,” Willey said. “And all we expect is the other counties to do the same. And I think if we establish a levy, we should all stick to it and if we don’t stick to it, I like the wording that (Region CEO) Lori (Elam) said about holding them to the fire.”
Sorensen suggested the 28E agreement include a statement that failing to levy at the recommended amount would be considered a voluntary withdrawal from the region. The governing board supported adding the statement to the 28E agreement.
