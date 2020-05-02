CLINTON — Multiple meetings are scheduled next week for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Service Region governing board as it looks to approve a revised 28E agreement and the region’s children’s behavioral services implementation plan.
The region governing board will meet Monday for discussion with possible action for approval of proposed language in the 28E agreement and the region’s children’s behavioral services implementation plan.
The current proposal for the children’s behavioral services implementation plan says in accordance with the region’s amended 28E agreement, which still needs to be approved, the County Board of Supervisors, serving as county appointed directors, are solely responsible for the county budgets, levies and other revenue. The plan states the county-appointed directors will be the only directors to vote on fiscal matters, which includes but is not limited to budgets, budget limits, budget reductions, levy recommendations, contracts and other fiscal matters that may impact the budget. The committee-appointed directors would be encouraged to provide input into all regional matters but will not have any voting authority on fiscal issues.
The governing board will hold a joint meeting with all supervisors from Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties May 8. The meeting is scheduled to allow all county Supervisors to discuss the proposed revisions to the mental health region 28E agreement.
