CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region is still working through how to hire for the children's mental health coordinator position.
The region is required by July 1 to provide inpatient behavioral health, medication management and prescribing, outpatient therapy and education and prevention and awareness, Region CEO Lori Elam said. These services are already provided by the region, she said.
The region also must provide crisis residential stabilization and crisis stabilization community base, which the region does not currently have in place, Elam said. The region has crisis residential stabilization for adults but not for children, Elam said.
Elam reported Monday that the region received one response from a Request for Proposal that went to 64 providers. The Request for Proposal went to 22 local providers, and 42 providers or businesses accessed it through the public purchasing site, Elam said
Eastern Iowa Board Chairman Ken Beck confirmed that he was the one pushing pretty hard for the region to take a look at getting a contract employee into the children's coordinator position. However, if the Region had a contract employee, the Region would not have direct supervision over the person to the level the Region wants, Beck said.
"If this person had a disciplinary issue, we could not sanction disciplinary action on that person," Beck said. "We would have to go to their employer which would be the company contracting us in order to apply that disciplinary action."
Beck wanted a contract situation because it would be an easier way to make a change if funding fell off later, he said. Beck is convinced the region would need to have the children's coordinator as a regional employee and have a Memorandum of Understanding with other counties to participate in funding the position, he said.
Cedar County Board Representative Dawn Smith said she'scomfortable hiring an employee but not until the legislative session is complete. Smith agreedto putting together a job description for the position but did not want to advertise until after the legislative session is complete.
"I think it's OK to start working on the MOU's (Memorandum of Understanding) and that kind of thing as far as what we're going to do if everything goes as we hope it does," Smith said.
"But if they turn around and look like they're making it come back to the state, then I'm ready to put everything on hold until they do that," Smith said. "I guess that's just my opinion. But I think we can move forward as far as everything up to advertising and putting it out to the public."
Muscatine County Board Representative Jeff Sorensen said the response to the Request for Proposals was "kind of anemic." He asked if the region had reached out to local service providers or others in the field and asked why they did not receive for responses to the Request for Proposals.
Clinton County Representative Jim Irwin Jr. was frustrated with the lack of responses to the RFP, he said. The Robert Young Center said it did not see the RFP, said Irwin. The Center thought it must have gotten caught in its filter.
"I can say from an AEA perspective, I think there was a lot of interest from our chief administrator," said Aaron Roome of the Mississippi Bend AEA.The issue for the Mississippi Bend AEA was the availability of Full-Time Equivalent, Roome said.
"I think just our staffing pattern for moving into the next year just probably didn't allow for it. Because we had some ideas of people that could possibly but then that would eat up FTE for that, which we're having a hard time filling right now," Roome said.
Smith sees the children's coordinator as someone who could assist if organizations struggle to identify where to send a child for certain services.
Board Member Jack Willey agreed. The coordinator would know who was going to provide certain services, he said. If someone needed services, the children's coordinator could steer them in the right direction, Willey said.
There are many different silos within the children's organization, Smith said. One of the reasons the region has a children's board is to try to help some of that go away.
"I would hope that direction Jack (Willey) would be to kind of make that cohesive so everybody doesn't get territorial and they start working together," Smith said. "And then if it gets to be a problem above and beyond that, then it comes to either the region board of the child coordinator would bring that to us and say this is what's going on," Smith said.
"We need to try to figure out how to fix this. And then we become more of a mediating situation."
The board tabled hiring a children's coordinator of behavioral health services, its job description and Memorandum of Understanding.
The board canceled a meeting scheduled for Monday. It's next regular board meeting is set for May 17.
