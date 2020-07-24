CLINTON — Funds allocated to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region by Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this month must be spent by Dec. 30, Region CEO Lori Elam said this week.
Reynolds announced earlier this month that she was allocating $50 million in CARES Act funds for mental health in the state. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by the President in March 2020 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Reynolds allocated $30 million for the mental health regions in the state, $10 million to mental health providers and $10 million to substance use providers. The Eastern Iowa Mental Health region will receive about $2.8 million in funding, Elam said Monday. The funds must be spent by Dec. 30, Elam said.
Using the money from the state does not come without risks, Region Fiscal Agent David Farmer said. Because the funds are federal funds, the organization is required to have a single audit if they qualify for expending over $750,000, Farmer said. The audit will test for compliance with federal regulations.
“If you’re not familiar with federal contracting rules and there’s a variety of certain free passes with federal contracting rules this year because of the COVID situation,” Farmer said. “But it’s not something that you want to take lightly. If you as an organization are not familiar with the different reporting rules and compliance rules you can get yourself in some trouble and have to repay the money back to the federal government. So there is some risk here to the organization by accepting this type of money in this situation.”
Farmer recommended utilizing the funds through the fiscal agent rather than giving funds to each of the five counties if the Region elects to accept the funds.
Muscatine County Representative Jeff Sorensen said that organizations, even hospitals, were given personal protective equipment allocations through the CARES Act and asked how the Region can determine who has received assistance through other channels.
Scott County Representative Ken Beck suggested the Region ask organizations who are requesting funding whether they have received funding directly from the federal government. The Region can ask if they received assistance from the CARES Act or Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance, Farmer said.
“We can inquire to that as well because there is very much an effort to make sure there’s not duplicate of effort,” Farmer said.
Cedar County Representative Dawn Smith and Clinton County Representative Jim Irwin Jr. both expressed concern with utilizing funds for hazard pay. There are other avenues for the region to spend the funds, Irwin said.
“I’m not real receptive to that myself. We have other employees in other areas within our counties that were working through this also,” Irwin said. “I don’t want to really take something away from one and give it to another one.”
The Region management team will review the information and provide information to the board members on how the funding can be utilized. No action was taken at Monday’s meeting.
