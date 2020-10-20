CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region has awarded nearly $1 million in CARES Act funds to 21 organizations during the group’s second round of fund distribution.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region was allocated $2.8 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund through the CARES Act. The board at a special meeting last week approved distributing $975,000 in the second round of applications; last month, the board in its first round of allocations approved funding $479,000 in grant requests.
The most recent allocations included nearly $2,000 to the Durant Community School District for funding for personal protective equipment. Muscatine County governing board member Jeff Sorensen said he was “a bit troubled by” the request. He noted the mental health region is a mental health and disabilities service region, and questioned how the region can ensure the funding goes towards the clients they intend to serve and those clients alone.
“This sounds more like a school funding,” Sorensen said. “And although I understand they have an issue I’m not sure we’re the right mechanism to provide that funding.”
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith noted she had some of the same concerns. She talked to the Iowa Association of Counties, which told her other counties are providing funding for schools. They are more concerned if the request includes computers and other items that should be a capital expense and do not really have a problem with personal protective equipment, Smith stated.
Lori Elam, the Mental Health Region’s CEO, said the only reason she was pushed to support the request was the line item in which the school district said it was a financial need to have clear face coverings for teachers working with children who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a disability.
“In my mind, this would be there for those students,” Elam said. “But again, that would really be the school’s responsibility to prove that they were given to kids with disabilities rather than the region. But I do understand concerns because that did come up in our discussion as a management team.”
The region’s board approved 21 of the 23 grant requests in the second round of funding. They include:
• Area Substance Abuse Council ($25,095)
• Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center ($1,714.79)
• Compassion Counseling ($19,111.49)
• Cornerstone Wellness Center ($13,256)
• Crossroads Inc. ($8,500)
• Durant Community School District ($1,998)
• Eagle View Behavioral Health ($7,396.01)
• Genesis Health System ($103,687.38)
• Handicapped Development Center ($111,779.51)
• Hillcrest Family Services ($27,958)
• Humility Homes and Services ($58,907.31)
• Imagine the Possibilities ($325,309.38)
• Lutheran Services in Iowa ($8,135)
• Muscatine Center for Social Action ($34,500)
• NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley Inc. ($14,153)
• New Choices, Inc. ($25,052)
• Optimae LifeServices ($36,755)
• Senior Resources Inc. ($6,000)
• Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services ($22,734)
• Skyline Center, Inc. ($45,634.84)
• Vera French Mental Health Center ($77,907)
The board denied requests from the Sawmill Museum for $1,592 and from the Clinton YWCA for $50,000. Elam said the request from the Sawmill Museum was for funding to provide additional time for individuals with a disability to come in and tour the museum. The funding would cover the cost of admission, Elam said. Some of the funds would be used to do special work to keep the area clean, safe and sanitary. No motion was made by the board to approve the request.
“I have a real hard time when we’re talking about service providers and extending extra costs,” Sorensen said. “I mean I appreciate their interest in the funding but I would be a no on this.”
Smith added she would prefer the region put funding toward more personal protective equipment for schools.
The YWCA request was for utility and rental assistance. Elam noted the region management team did not recommend the application be approved. There are many programs out there that help with rent and utilities and also COVID rental assistance, Elam noted.
Scott County representative Ken Beck does not see how the request is directly related to mental health.
“It looks like it was related more towards just the general population,” Beck said. “Which could include mental health but it’s not specifically for that.”
No motion was made to consider the request.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region will also accept a third round of applications for CARES Act funding. Elam said they can send out applications this week with a deadline of Oct. 28. The management team would review the applications the week of Nov. 2. The governing board would have a meeting the following week to consider the requests, Elam said. She added the organizations can submit invoices with their applications so everything can be turned in well before Dec. 1.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region is comprised of Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
