CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region is weighing different budget options with the impending state requirement to get down to no more than a 40% fund balance.
State legislation requires the region as a whole and each of the five counties in the region to have 40% or less fund balance by the end of fiscal year 2022. The requirement was previously 20% before being raised to 40% by state legislators.
The board was presented two separate budgets late last week. One budget was for $9.2 million in expenditures, while the second budget option had $9.7 million in expenditures. The budget with $9.7 million in expenditures included the peer warm line, transportation to subacute beds, the law enforcement liaison and administrative assistant, which were not included in the $9.2 million proposed budget.
“The reason for the two separate budgets is not only to increase the services that we could provide but in essence to take a look at the problem with the fund balance. And how we can get our fund balance down within reason with the anticipation that there’s currently not a light at the end of this 40% limit,” Region Board Chairman Ken Beck said. “So I think besides just the services in here we have to keep in mind that what we see here affects the next conversation, which is going to be which one of these best suits the game plan and strategy to get our fund balance down.”
If the region implements everything state legislation is requiring, they will get stressed and will eventually have to utilize waiting lists, Cedar County Representative Dawn Smith believes.
“I don’t see any way around it if they don’t change the legislation,” Smith said. “We are going to have to go ahead and implement the services and then if we’ve got to cut, we’ve got to cut down the road. I just don’t see any remedy without them extending this out.”
Smith questioned what happens if they pass their budget and then the legislation gives them a grace period on the 40% requirement.
Region Fiscal Agent David Farmer believes the region would have the option to recertify taxes and reduce the levy if legislation changes the timeline of the fund balance requirement. The region could then cut the property tax levy to draw out the impact, Farmer said.
The proposed budgets are with a 0% increase in use built in to the budget, Beck noted. If more individuals start using the services, that would impact the fund balance calculation, he said.
A spike in demand of a particular service is going to happen at some point, Muscatine County Representative Jeff Sorensen believes.
“I think you compound this all, David, with the whole probability of a particular service having a spike in demand,” Sorensen said. “It’s going to happen. You just don’t know when and at what point. It might be once in five years. It might be once in seven years. And if we don’t have the means to meet those service needs, we’re in trouble. And that’s what this whole balance is about.”
The region will consider the fiscal year 2022 budget at Monday’s regular board meeting. The region is planning to consider the $9.2 million budget with an additional $225,000 allocated for the law enforcement liaison and about $36,000 for the peer warm line. The total budget with the two additions would be over $9.4 million.
