CLINTON — Mental Health professionals in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region said services have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Life Connections Peer Recovery Services reopened May 15 after a temporary closure due to the pandemic. At Rhonda’s House in DeWitt, a peer respite house, Peer Recovery has added additional screening for COVID related questions, Executive Director Todd Noack said last week.
Rhonda's House takes temperatures of clients when they leave and when they first come inside the facility. Everyone is required to wear a mask, Noack said.
The respite house currently takes two people at a time instead of the three the site accepts at full capacity.
Temperature checks and masks are also required at the recovery center in DeWitt, Noack said. The recovery center seen about 80 to 90 people a month, down from the usual 125, since it reopened.
An additional 20 to 25 people a month call the recovery center or visit the virtual platform, Noack said. Some people returned to the facility but chose not to wear a mask and were not allowed to enter the facility and receive in person services.
"We’ve had people that have come back the first time, and they don’t want to wear a mask,” Noack said. “And the nice thing about recovery is this: You have choices. And their choice is, they don’t want to wear a mask. And they know if they make that choice they can’t come in."
Noack said the organization runs a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week support line that uses peer specialists to support clients who do not want to leave their homes.
"We truly have been having a ton of calls come in all hours of the day and night,” Noack said. “Just for support."
Vera French Community Mental Health Center, located in Davenport, provides standard clinical outpatient therapy services and counseling. Vera French CEO Rich Whitaker said Vera French remained open throughout the entire pandemic.
Face-to-face visits were limited, said Whitaker. Nearly everything has been done by telehealth or telephone.
The facility has been sanitizing and trying to improve ventilation in the building to keep everyone safe. Staff had worked from home, but now most staff members are in the building.
Everyone is wearing masks and are cautious with interactions.
"We haven't changed anything in terms of who can come in and get services," Whitaker said. "In fact, we've had our doors open the whole time for people that are first time clients wanting to get in to get a mental health counseling evaluation. And we just require that people wear a mask and all of that."
The receptiveness to telehealth depends largely on the technology available to the individual, said Whitaker. Patients with good technology, equipment and bandwidth have a good experience with telehealth.
However, said Whitaker, if a patient has a less powerful smartphone and does not have WiFi, the patient probably will not have a great experience.
Whitaker said he was concerned about school-based therapy, one of the big service lines Vera French has had for years. When the pandemic hit, Vera French attempted to engage parents by telehealth or a telephone visit. Whitaker estimated that 85% to 90% were not interested.
"We've got a lot of kids who are not receiving services right now that could benefit from therapy and families that could benefit from that too," Whitaker said. "That is one affect of the pandemic. It closed the schools. And we're really not sure how that's going to play out going forward because the schools don't look like they're going to get back to the normal routine for quite some time."
Foundation 2 Mobile Crisis Outreach also provides mental health services in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region comprised of Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties. Foundation 2 is a free, voluntary program for anyone in the region.
In March, Foundation 2 switched from face-to-face calls to telehealth and telephone.
"Counselors were still able to deescalate the crisis and work with individuals to develop a plan that best fit their needs and connect them with care and coordination services," Program Manager Kelly Herd said.
The organization resumed face-to-face services June 3 but continues to provide telehealth and phone counseling if clients prefer.
People are now required to complete a COVID-19 screening by phone before counselors are sent to their locations, said Herd. Counselors wear proper personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing.
Call numbers in March and April decreased but have steadily increased since the resumption of face to face services, Herd said.
