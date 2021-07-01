Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, tater rounds and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, lettuce salad and watermelon wedges.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe on bun, squash, french fries and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, tri taters and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Chicken quesadilla, spinach, mixed vegetables and strawberries.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
(All meal sites will open July 12. For more information call 563-484-3108.)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork on bun, scalloped corn, marinated slaw and watermelon.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic wheat roll and pear crisp.
Thursday: Turkey tettrazini, peas, carros, kidney bean salad and peach crumble.
Friday: Oven baked chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cupcake and ice cream.
Saturday and Sunday: Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.