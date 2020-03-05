CLINTON — If you have ever been to MercyOne Clinton, odds are you have met one.
Perhaps you saw one of them at the gift shop, or maybe one asked if you needed coffee while you anxiously waited in the waiting room.
The MercyOne Auxiliary group, composed of volunteers, is the backbone of the hospital. Auxiliary members not only help to provide financial support through their fundraising, they also know that making time to give patients and family members a cookie is just as important.
That is why on Wednesday afternoon at their spring luncheon, they were praised for their efforts and for what they do for the community.
“They are really a part of our daily routine,” said Amy Berentes, MercyOne Clinton's chief operating officer. “And the patient's daily routine. And, we really depend on them.”
With over 200 volunteers, their contribution to the hospital and the community as a whole is limitless. Berentes says the group has raised thousands of dollars for them to put toward capital improvements around the hospital. Money the auxiliary raised goes to everything from scholarships for workforce development to the new linear accelerator that will be used to treat cancer patients. Berentes says the auxiliary has a lot of plans for the near future.
"We have an ED (emergency room) that is likely a renovation and a large addition that we’re going to likely break ground in late summer and early fall," she said.
The Auxiliary also is in need of more volunteers to help fill vital roles. A person could drive one of the cube cars, assisting patients from their vehicle to the main entrance at the hospital. Berentes says the more people that join them, the more they can accomplish.
“It is a great place to come in retirement,” Berentes said. “And it’s a great place you can contribute to and socialize.”
It is no question the auxiliary volunteers' small gestures can go a long way. Wilma Clark knows this story all too well. She herself recalls going to MercyOne Clinton and having volunteers that took care of her when she arrived at the hospital with family. Now she is a volunteer and is returning the favor.
“It gives you so much comfort to have someone greeting you,” Clark said. “A lot of cases, staying right with you. I got a chance to experience it firsthand.”
Clark says she moved to Clinton when she retired.She says one of her favorite things about this community is that people work together to help one another.
Julie Dunn, executive director of MercyOne Clinton Foundation and Marketing, echoed Clark’s thoughts about Clinton. Dunn says the community is strong and one reason is because of the amount of support for one another.
“We’re a small community, but we have a big heart,” Dunn said. “I think the Auxiliary is a perfect example of that.”
