CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care recently added an advanced registered nurse practitioner to the practice, further expanding the MercyOne circle of care orthopedic providers welcoming patients in Clinton.
Jodi Subcliff, ARNP, has been with MercyOne since 1997 and most recently served as a clinic registered nurse in orthopedics at MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care. She has worked in orthopedics for most of her career, and recently earned her ARNP master’s degree.
“As a health care provider, I help provide excellent evidence-based care for my patients,” Subcliff said. “I love helping people get better and improve their health and I’m passionate about improving quality of life for patients.”
Subcliff earned an associate degree in nursing from Clinton Community College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and a master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in Addison, Illinois.
Subcliff is accepting new patients at MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care at 1410 N. Fourth St. in Clinton. Schedule an appointment by calling 244-5900 or visit MercyOne.org.
