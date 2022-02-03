MercyOne cardiology moves to medical center location
CLINTON — MercyOne cardiology providers have moved from MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza to the fourth floor of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
MercyOne cardiology providers include Ali Albaghdadi, M.D.; Saadi Albaghdadi, M.D.; Mary Maddasion, D.N.P.; and Qaiser Rasheed, M.D.
The new location at the medical center allows for a better experience for patients, MercyOne officials said in a press release. All cardiac services are now located under one roof, eliminating travel to multiple locations for care. A courtesy shuttle is available for free rides from the parking lot to the front entrance.
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is located at 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton. The telephone number for cardiology is (563) 519-1844.
