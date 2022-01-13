CLINTON — MercyOne cardiology providers will move from MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza to the fourth floor of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, effective Monday.
MercyOne cardiology providers include Ali Albaghdadi, M.D.; Saadi Albaghdadi, M.D.; Mary Maddasion, D.N.P.; and Qaiser Rasheed, M.D.
The new location at the medical center allows for a better experience for patients, MercyOne officials said in a press release. All cardiac services will now be located under one roof, eliminating travel to multiple locations for care. As an added convenience, a courtesy shuttle is available for free rides from the parking lot to the front entrance.
“Our patients will benefit from having 24/7, state-of-the-art cardiac care in one location,” said MercyOne cardiologist Qaiser Rasheed, M.D. “We are a team of accomplished, board-certified providers who care about excellent outcomes for you and your family.”
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is located at 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton. The new phone number for cardiology is (563) 519-1844.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.