CLINTON — Patients receiving outpatient dialysis for acute and chronic kidney disease will have a new facility for care. MercyOne Kidney and Dialysis Care is relocating to a fully remodeled area at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, 600 14th Ave. North, opening May 23.
“Our new location will be brighter and the colors selected are soothing,” said Katy Flanigan, interim director of dialysis care. “Our patients spend a lot of time with us. These improvements can have a calming effect that can lower blood pressure and heart rate and improve a patient’s mood. Even our care colleagues can benefit.”
MercyOne provides personalized dialysis care for more than 50 patients, who spend four hours a day, three days a week receiving treatment to improve or manage their kidney health.
The new first floor location offers easy access and improved parking. Because it’s close to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center physician care is available if a health need arises during dialysis.
Dialysis care will be provided at the new location for patients six days a week. All services move from the current location at 638 S. Bluff Blvd. on Sunday, May 22 to avoid impacting appointments during the week.
