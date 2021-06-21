mercyone logo

CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Foundation annually offers scholarships to area students who are pursuing a health-related field. This year, the foundation has awarded $21,450 in scholarships ranging from $150 to $1,000 to students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Recipients are:

MercyOne Auxiliary Scholarship

Sonya Taylor of Clinton, attending Scott Community College

Kristi Olsen of Fulton, Illinois, attending Western Governors University

Shaelynn Williams of Savanna, Illinois, attending Western Governors University

Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque

Emily Manemann of Clinton, attending Clarke University

Ashley Snyder of Sabula, attending Chamberlain University

Katie Hayes of Clinton, attending Scott Community College

April Anderson of Clinton, attending Western Governors University

Zachary Merkel of Clinton, attending University of Iowa

Anabel Blount of Clinton, attending University of Iowa

Racheal Huizenga of Fulton, attending Coe College

Molly Ferguson of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College

Adelie Mure-Ravaud of Fulton, attending Clinton Community College

Emily Santana of Fulton, attending Capella University

Shalaya Austin of Clinton, attending St. Ambrose University

Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University

Kathy Goetzl Scholarship

Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University

Dr. Frank O. Kershner Nursing Scholarship

Shaelynn Williams of Savanna, attending Western Governors University

Ashley Snyder of Sabula, attending Chamberlain University

Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque

Katie Hayes of Clinton, attending Scott Community College

Dasana Moore of Camanche, attending Clinton Community College

Valerie Spooner of Clinton, attending University of Dubuque

Racheal Huizenga of Fulton, attending Coe College

Elizabeth Morehead of Clinton, attending Mount Mercy University

Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University

Emily Santana of Fulton, attending Capella University

Zachary Merkel of Clinton, attending University of Iowa

Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship

Kristi Olsen of Fulton, attending Western Governors University

MaryAnn Webb of Fulton, attending Grand Canyon University

Anabel Blount of Clinton, attending University of Iowa

N.K.L. Scholarship

Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque

Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Kristi Olsen of Fulton, attending Western Governors University

Ashley Snyder of Sabula, attending Chamberlain University

Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University

Emily Santana of Fulton, attending Capella University

For more information about scholarship opportunities or giving to the MercyOne Clinton Foundation, contact the foundation office at 244-3535.

