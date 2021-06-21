CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Foundation annually offers scholarships to area students who are pursuing a health-related field. This year, the foundation has awarded $21,450 in scholarships ranging from $150 to $1,000 to students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Recipients are:
MercyOne Auxiliary Scholarship
Sonya Taylor of Clinton, attending Scott Community College
Kristi Olsen of Fulton, Illinois, attending Western Governors University
Shaelynn Williams of Savanna, Illinois, attending Western Governors University
Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque
Emily Manemann of Clinton, attending Clarke University
Ashley Snyder of Sabula, attending Chamberlain University
Katie Hayes of Clinton, attending Scott Community College
April Anderson of Clinton, attending Western Governors University
Zachary Merkel of Clinton, attending University of Iowa
Anabel Blount of Clinton, attending University of Iowa
Racheal Huizenga of Fulton, attending Coe College
Molly Ferguson of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College
Adelie Mure-Ravaud of Fulton, attending Clinton Community College
Emily Santana of Fulton, attending Capella University
Shalaya Austin of Clinton, attending St. Ambrose University
Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University
Kathy Goetzl Scholarship
Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University
Dr. Frank O. Kershner Nursing Scholarship
Shaelynn Williams of Savanna, attending Western Governors University
Ashley Snyder of Sabula, attending Chamberlain University
Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque
Katie Hayes of Clinton, attending Scott Community College
Dasana Moore of Camanche, attending Clinton Community College
Valerie Spooner of Clinton, attending University of Dubuque
Racheal Huizenga of Fulton, attending Coe College
Elizabeth Morehead of Clinton, attending Mount Mercy University
Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University
Emily Santana of Fulton, attending Capella University
Zachary Merkel of Clinton, attending University of Iowa
Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship
Kristi Olsen of Fulton, attending Western Governors University
MaryAnn Webb of Fulton, attending Grand Canyon University
Anabel Blount of Clinton, attending University of Iowa
N.K.L. Scholarship
Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque
Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Kristi Olsen of Fulton, attending Western Governors University
Ashley Snyder of Sabula, attending Chamberlain University
Tonya Perkins of Clinton, attending Capella University
Emily Santana of Fulton, attending Capella University
For more information about scholarship opportunities or giving to the MercyOne Clinton Foundation, contact the foundation office at 244-3535.
