CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Foundation has awarded $21,790 in scholarships ranging from $200 to $1,000 to area students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Recipients are:
MercyOne Clinton Auxiliary Scholarship: Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque; Molly Ferguson of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Kristi Olsen of Fulton, Illinois attending Western Governors University; Jodie Atkinson of Clinton, attending Chamberlain University; Tammy Petersen of Preston, attending Chamberlain University; Kassidee Church of Morrison, Illinois attending St. Ambrose University; Laura Norris of McCausland, attending Chamberlain University; Karlee Rae Griswold of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Austin Jensen of Preston, attending University of Dubuque; Danae Wunderlich of Fenton, attending Weber State University; Shaelynn Williams of Thomson, Illinois attending Clinton Community College; Megan Frick of Clinton, attending Governors State University; Erin Dunn of Clinton, attending St. Ambrose University; Alexis Peters of DeWitt, attending Loyola University; Madeleine Metzger of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Elle Hill of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; and Racheal Huizenga of Fulton, attending Coe College.
Kathy Goetzl Scholarship: Jodie Atkinson of Clinton, attending Chamberlain University.
Dr. Frank O. Kershner Nursing Scholarship: Molly Ferguson of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Sonya Taylor of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Zachary Merkel of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; Kassidee Church of Morrison, attending St. Ambrose University; Payton Cernek of DeWitt, attending Eastern Iowa Community College; Laura Norris of McCausland, attending Chamberlain University; Karlee Rae Griswold of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Rachel Adkins of Fulton, attending Grand Canyon University; and Macy Puckett of Fulton, attending Bradley University.
Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship: Jodie Atkinson of Clinton, attending Chamberlain University; Laura Norris of McCausland, attending Chamberlain University; and Alexis Peters of Clinton, attending Loyola University.
N.K.L. Scholarship: Kassidee Church of Morrison, attending St. Ambrose University.
Ruthann Papke Scholarship: Jodie Atkinson of Clinton, attending Chamberlain University.
Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Kristi Olsen of Fulton, attending Western Governors University; Jodie Atkinson of Clinton, attending Chamberlain University; Tammy Petersen of Preston, attending Chamberlain University; Laura Norris of McCausland, attending Chamberlain University; and Alexis Peters of DeWitt, attending Loyola University.
