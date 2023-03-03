CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Foundation announced that applications for the 2023 to 2024 academic year are now open for persons interested in pursuing a career in health care.
The foundation offers scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,500. They include the Mercy Auxiliary Scholarship is available to those pursuing a degree in a health-related field; the Dr. Frank O. Kershner Scholarship is available to those pursuing a nursing degree; the Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship is available to colleagues of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and their relatives pursuing a health-related degree; Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to MercyOne RNs pursuing a higher education in the field of nursing; N.K.L. Scholarship is available to those admitted to a nursing program, and scholarship funds are used for education in pursuit of a nursing degree; and Jane Glessner Hunt Memorial Scholarship is available to those pursuing a degree related to health care.
“At MercyOne, building and retaining a strong, professional health care workforce in the Clinton area is a top priority. The need for highly skilled individuals to serve in the health care industry continues to grow, and we are pleased to offer scholarships to help students in the Eastern Iowa or Western Whiteside area achieve academic training,” said Julie Dunn, executive director of MercyOne Clinton Foundation.
“We recognize the commitment to a health care education often extends several years, and we are honored to be able to provide financial help to those students who have committed to serving in the health care field.”
Applications for the scholarships are available on the MercyOne Clinton website at MercyOne.org/clinton/giving/scholarships. Applications are due March 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.