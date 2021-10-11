CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center internal medicine providers will move to a new location at the MercyOne Clinton Health Plaza, located adjacent to the hospital, on Oct. 18. The providers who are moving include:
- Dorothy Anderson, ARNP
- Anis Ansari, MD
- Michael Mankarious, MD
- Tamilselvi Periasamy, MD
- Rachel Riedesel, ARNP
- Kelly Sterk, ARNP
The newly remodeled location offers a larger space for improved workflow and easier navigation. Patients can also expect improved parking that is close to the building and on one level.
“We are excited to expand into this new health plaza location with our internal medicine providers,” said Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president of MercyOne Clinton Medical Group. “The move will offer a seamless and improved experience for our patients.”
MercyOne Clinton Health Plaza is located at 600 14th Ave. North, Clinton. The new phone number for internal medicine is (563) 244-5400.
