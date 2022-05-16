CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will remember and celebrate veterans during a special program at 10 a.m. May 27.
“We are indebted to these heroes and their families. They are selfless in their service and love of our country and communities,” said Amy Berentes, MercyOne Clinton chief operating officer. “While they are away we are privileged to serve the health needs of their families. When they return, our physicians and providers will provide safe, innovative, personalized care to meet the specialized needs of the military community.”
Clinton-area residents are invited to join the ceremony outside the medical center at 1410 N. 14th St. The program will include:
• Raising the flag to half staff with the playing of Taps.
• Singing of the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.
• Prayer.
• A thank you and recognition of veterans in attendance.
• Presentation of a memorial wreath to be placed in the medical center's north lobby.
Children from MercyOne Clinton Childcare will also participate in the program. After its conclusion, they will lead a mini-parade down the halls of the first floor. A special Memorial Day lunch will be available in the Cornerstone Café.
