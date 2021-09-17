CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced Friday that it is updating its visitor policy due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and service counties.
Effective Monday, patients are allowed one visitor at a time. Masks will continue to be required in all MercyOne facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
Visitating COVID-19 positive patients or patients under investigation for COVID-19 is prohibited unless the patient meets compassionate care exception criteria.
All visitors are required to:
- be at least 18 years of age.
- be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
- adhere to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, including hand hygiene and mandatory masking at all times. Additional PPE may be supplied to support persons as necessary.
- stay in their respective patient’s room, as appropriate, and only be outside of this area during entrance, exit, or if food is obtained from the cafeteria or vending. The support person’s mask should always remain on while in the patient’s room.
For any questions regarding current visitor restrictions, call MercyOne Clinton at 244-5555.
