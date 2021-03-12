CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering a program to reduce falls in older adults.
Stepping On is a free workshop that meets for two hours a week for seven weeks. Workshops are led by two health professionals, and local guests also provide expert information on exercise, vision, community safety, and medications. The next session begins Wednesday, March 24.
More than one-third of people age 65 or older fall each year, sometimes resulting in injury. Falling also often leads to a loss in confidence, which may result in older adults becoming less active. Preventing falls is crucial to maintaining independence.
“Stepping On is designed for anyone who is 65 or older who is living at home and has experienced a fall or is concerned about falling,” said Andrea Barnett, community health and wellness coordinator at MercyOne Clinton. “It is an evidence-based program that is effective and proven to reduce falls in older people.”
Topics include:
- Simple and fun balance and strength training.
- Vision’s role in balance.
- How medications can contribute to falls.
- Ways to prevent falls in your home and out in your community.
- Safe footwear.
The next Stepping On workshop begins Wednesday, March 24, and runs until May 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sessions are held at the MercyOne South Health Plaza, south conference room, 638 S. Bluff Blvd., Clinton.
Participants will need to check in at the front desk to be screened, and masks are required. Call 244-5801 for more information or to register.
