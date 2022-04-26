CLINTON — Fourteen MercyOne physicians recently earned a Certificate in Healthcare Leadership, a program developed in partnership with Dignity Health Global Education and Duke Corporate Education.
Ashton Nickles, a podiatrist with MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care, is among those receiving a certificate.
Designed for health care professionals, the 12-week program teaches leaders to evaluate themselves, improve communication, build relationships and motivate others using a framework developed in collaboration with industry experts and world-leading instructors.
