CLINTON — Departments at MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza have moved to MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza.
The move offers more space for improved workflow and easier navigation between departments, hospital officials said in a press release.
MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza is located at 915 13th Ave. North in Clinton. The departments at the new location include Home Care Services and Hospice Care, the Finance Department, Home Medical Equipment and Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation.
“We are excited to expand into this location and be able to enhance the health care experience for our patients and community,” said Mellissa Wood, chief executive officer and chief operating officer at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. “The move will offer a seamless and improved experience for our patients.”
For more information on the relocation, contact Home Care Services and Hospice Care at 563-244-3766, Home Medical Equipment at 563-244-7556 and Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation at 563-244-3580.
