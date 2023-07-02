CLINTON — Summer is in full swing and many families are busy with camps and summer programs. But it’s not too early to start thinking ahead.
To make things easier for parents and caregivers of student athletes, MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza will host a free walk-in sports physical clinic from 5-7 p.m. July 13 at the North Health Plaza, 915 13th Ave. North in Clinton.
“We know how busy summer can get and how difficult it can be to schedule a sports physical. By late July, our clinics are typically booked from open to close,” said Dr. Jill Johnson, Family Practice physician at MercyOne Clinton. “It is hard to schedule sports physicals during busy clinic hours, so we decided to provide a convenient option for parents and caregivers of kids who play sports to come to our walk-in clinic.”
Students should receive their sports physical before their classes and extracurricular activities start. Yearly physicals are required by school districts to help ensure safety for students, especially those participating in sports.
“All kids should get a sports physical to make sure their bodies are ready for the season ahead,” Johnson said. “We wanted to give back to the community and offer these for free. All children should still get an annual checkup to monitor their overall health and wellness. These can be scheduled with our primary care providers.”
Scheduling for sports physicals has begun. Make an appointment with your student’s provider or attend the free walk-in sport’s physical clinic at the MercyOne North Health Plaza. To learn more about sports physicals, call (563) 244-5790.
