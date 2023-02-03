CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has welcomed a new advanced registered nurse practitioner in family medicine.
Ashlee Sheridan comes to the MercyOne circle of care after more than 10 years of experience as a floating nurse within the system. Sheridan is originally from Sabula, a small rural community north of Clinton. She has volunteered as an EMT for more than 10 years and is excited to provide care for the Clinton community.
“I have been a nurse for over 10 years and I have a diverse background working in a variety of settings,” Sheridan said. “I love helping people and being able to keep my patients on track with their health goals and provide health care services to people in need. I am passionate about advocating for preventative health maintenance, mammograms, and colonoscopies, just to name a few.”
Sheridan earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University through its MSN Family Nurse Practitioner program.
“I have a strong desire to help others through tough situations,” she said. “As an FNP, I can help my patients understand their illnesses and navigate their diseases and conditions through patient education.
“While we sometimes meet under very difficult circumstances, one of my favorite parts about caring for my patients is the ability to connect with them on a personal level, being present as people face serious health challenges or injuries and having the opportunity to play an important role in their lives.”
When Sheridan isn’t caring for her patients, she enjoys reading, traveling, spending time with her fiancé and the four daughters they raise together, and volunteering for local organizations.
“I want my patients to know that when I am caring for them, I encourage them to be active participants when it comes to their care,” she said. “I will advocate for them and help them make informed decisions about their health care.”
Sheridan is accepting new patients at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, 915 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Schedule an appointment by calling (563) 519-1847 or visiting MercyOne.org.
