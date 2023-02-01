CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is welcoming a new chief operating officer/chief nursing officer.
Mellissa Wood joined the team Monday and assumed oversight of the operations of the medical group, in addition to her new role as COO/CNO of the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
Before joining the MercyOne team, Wood was the chief nursing executive at UnityPoint Health Quad Cities. Previously, she was the vice president of operations and executive director of nursing services for UnityPoint Health. She served in progressive leadership roles at the Genesis Health System in the Quad Cities, including director of outpatient services and the Genesis Cancer Center, and manager of the telemetry and surgical departments.
Wood holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Iowa. She earned her Master of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration in Healthcare degrees from St. Ambrose University. She also has bachelor’s degrees in nursing and biology from Augustana College.
“We are very happy to have Mellissa join our MercyOne Clinton leadership team. She has great experience and is excited to partner with our colleagues, providers and community in delivering excellent health care services to our citizens,” said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Clinton and Eastern Iowa.
