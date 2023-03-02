CLIVE — Genesis Health Systems and MercyOne are now one organization, officials announced Wednesday.
The two healthcare systems announced a strategic partnership in September. The partnership was completed Wednesday, and all interests and operations of the Davenport-based Genesis are now part of MercyOne.
“We are excited to welcome Genesis to MercyOne and look forward to shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “Together, we are stronger and will deliver the highest quality care and the best patient experience to all those we serve.”
Officials say the partnership creates a statewide Iowa health system that will strengthen access for patients, and enhance their care. The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for a partner after an exploration process that began in December 2021.
“As part of MercyOne, Genesis will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining our local leadership and focus,” said Doug Cropper, Genesis Health System president and CEO. “We will deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience and strengthen our workforce retention and recruitment efforts. By joining MercyOne, Genesis will continue our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more integrated care in the region.”
The Quad-Cities-area communities will continue to be served by Genesis Philanthropy and the Genesis Health Services Foundation. Genesis Health Services Foundation will remain a part of the unified health system. Genesis Philanthropy will operate under a new name, the Better Health Foundation, and will be independent from the health system. Among the commitments made as part of joining MercyOne, Genesis Health System provided the Better Health Foundation with $40 million in funds, ensuring its future as one of the region's preeminent granting organizations. The Better Health Foundation will be fully operational on July 1, 2023.
MercyOne is a member of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 26 states. Trinity Health is not affiliated with any Iowa-based entities currently using the name “Trinity” or “Trinity Health.”
