CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Foundation has awarded $22,000 in scholarships ranging from $200 to $1,500 to area students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Recipients are:
MercyOne Auxiliary Scholarship: Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque; Emily Manemann of Clinton, attending Clarke University; Crystle Meggenberg of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; Christina Brown of Morrison, Illinois, attending Black Hawk College; Elizabeth Morehead of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Molly Ferguson of Clinton, attending Northeast Iowa Community College; Kylee Sweenie of Morrison, attending St. Ambrose University; Kaylee Camp of Clinton, attending St. Ambrose University; Taylor Ruchotzke of Thomson, Illinois, attending Chamberlain University College of Nursing; Lacey Loerzel of Clinton, attending Herzing University; Katie Hayes of Clinton, attending Scott Community College.
Kathy Goetzl Scholarship: Jodi Subcliff of Clinton, attending Chamberlain University College of Nursing.
Dr. Frank O. Kershner Nursing Scholarship: Brandi Schaefer of Clinton, attending Kirkwood Community College; Kelsey Yaddof of Preston, attending University of Dubuque; Crystle Meggenberg of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; Elizabeth Morehead of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Ellie Rickertsen of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; Kylee Sweenie of Morrison, attending St. Ambrose University; Taylor Ruchotzke of Thomson, attending Chamberlain University College of Nursing; Shaelynn Williams of Savanna, Illinois, attending Western Governors University.
Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship: Crystle Meggenberg of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; Christina Brown of Morrison, attending Black Hawk College; Ellie Rickertsen of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; Amy Manemann of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College.
N.K.L. Scholarship: Taylor Ruchotzke of Thomson, attending Chamberlain University College of Nursing.
Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Shannon Miller of Clinton, attending Mount Mercy University; Taylor Ruchotzke of Thomson, attending Chamberlain University College of Nursing; Jodi Subcliff of Clinton, attending Chamberlain University College of Nursing; Shaelynn Williams of Savanna, attending Western Governors University.
