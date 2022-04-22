CLIVE — Meeting health goals is easier when you have the right doctor. When it comes to establishing a connection with an expert, MercyOne’s new matching tool removes the guesswork — take the quiz, view matches, and schedule an appointment.
MercyOne’s matching tool is the first of its kind in the state of Iowa. By taking a short quiz, individuals in need of a primary care provider share how they view and take care of their health and what kind of expert they want to match. Then, the matching tool shows primary care providers in their area accepting new patients.
“Research shows consumers are more likely to seek care and follow recommendations from a doctor when they feel like they have a connection,” said Stephen Nielson, manager of Digital Health. “With this new approach MercyOne makes it easy to find an expert you trust.”
“This is one of the ways MercyOne is innovating and personalizing care for consumers,” said Janell Pittman, Chief Marketing and Digital Strategy Officer. “This idea came directly from our doctors and colleagues. We are excited to offer a new way for people to find a partner in health.”
Their primary care providers are the first step into their network of experts across many specialties. Learn more about MercyOne’s matching tool at MercyOne.org.
