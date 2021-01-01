CLIVE — Beginning Jan. 1, a bright spotlight will shine above 16 MercyOne medical centers throughout the state of Iowa.
As a sign of appreciation for MercyOne’s colleagues, physicians and providers, the hospitals will shine lights, visible for miles, above the health centers at 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 7.
Called beacons of gratitude and hope by MercyOne, the lights have been installed at MercyOne facilities in Clinton, Centerville, Newton, Elkader, Dubuque, Dyersville, and 10 other facilities.
Photos of the lights will be posted on social media using the hashtag #MercyOneHope2021. For more information on MercyOne locations, visit www.MercyOne.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.