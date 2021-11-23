CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors have supported a proposal for the MercyOne mobile unit to have weekly hours at the Clinton County Courthouse.
MercyOne of Eastern Iowa in October announced it was unveiling a new mobile unit to eliminate barriers that prevent people from accessing healthcare. The mobile unit will transport a team of MercyOne caregivers, who will provide services to people with limited access to healthcare. The 31-foot recreational vehicle is handicap accessible and includes two full exam rooms, a waiting area, bathroom, air conditioning and solar panels and a power awning.
"They thought that having this mobile clinic not there all the time but at a consistent day in conjunction with the Resource Center would benefit our community and the clinic as well," Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. "And so they were looking at Friday afternoon."
Van Lancker tried to keep them away from the start of the week, which is busier at the courthouse due to potential jury selection on a given week, he said. They are planning to locate the MercyOne mobile unit in the eastern part of the courthouse because it is the best location for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, Van Lancker said. It is also right out the door if someone is going to or coming from the Resource Center, Van Lancker added.
When the Supervisors were sent the request to place the mobile unit at the courthouse, Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. was pretty excited about it, Irwin said. He believes the east parking lot is a great location for the mobile unit because it is already paved and easily accessible, he said.
"I think it's just another great aspect of community members and organizations coming together and working together to bring something great for our citizens," Irwin said.
It will serve a population that is having difficulty getting services right now, Irwin added.
No board action was required. Van Lancker said he would send an email indicating the county was supportive of regular hours for the MercyOne mobile unit at the courthouse parking lot.
