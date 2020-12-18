CLINTON — MercyOne is the Clinton Regional Development Corp.’s Industry of the Year.
The Industry of the Year is awarded to an organization in the community that goes above and beyond, Clinton Regional Development Corp. Existing Industry Manager Andy Sokolovich said Wednesday. MercyOne was put through the test and trials of making sure citizens stayed safe, Sokolovich said.
The medical center employs 950 individuals locally, Sokolovich said.
”When we were at home at night taking care of our loved ones or laying on the couch, these individuals were out there figuring out if we had enough inpatient beds for those affected by COVID-19,” Sokolovich said.
He also stressed MercyOne dedicated a testing center March 23. The center was launched at the former Gateway Surgery Center, he noted. They are also building a new facility to install a new linear accelerator. The investment for the project was $6.4 million, with $2 million raised through local outreach, Sokolovich said.
MercyOne Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Amy Berentes could not think of a time when the award could be more meaningful, she stated. The hospital recently completed its third surge, particularly with the inpatient population, she said.
MercyOne admitted close to 100 inpatient COVID patients in October and November. A majority of the patients were discharged, she said. MercyOne was not able to transfer patients to other hospitals because they were also full, creating another challenge for MercyOne, she said.
Berentes said nurses and providers were prepared for the surge and did a fantastic job. It is an understatement to say the company’s healthcare workers are heroes, Berentes added.
”I’ve been witness to unbelievable courage, selflessness, compassion, perseverance on a daily basis,” Berentes said. “And I take this recognition on behalf of all of them.”
Berentes thanked the community for its $2 million contribution toward the structure and the linear accelerator. The linear accelerator will allow MercyOne to treat advanced cancers, she said.
”That’s great news for the community,” Berentes said.
