CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering a free program to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes. It is called Prevent T2 and is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The program begins Monday, Jan. 24.
Guided by trained lifestyle coaches, participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes, such as how to choose healthful options at the grocery store or when dining out, track food and activity, and manage stress.
You may have prediabetes or be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if you answer "yes" to any of these questions:
- Are you 45 years of age or older?
- Are you overweight?
- Do you have a family history of Type 2 diabetes?
- Are you physically active fewer than three times per week?
- Have you ever had diabetes while pregnant or given birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds?
Prevent T2 participants meet for a year – three to four times a month for the first few months and then once or twice a month for the remainder of the year – to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
Sessions begin Jan. 24 and are held Mondays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the MercyOne North Health Plaza, West Annex, 931 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
Masks and social distancing are required. Call (563) 244-3539 to register or learn more.
