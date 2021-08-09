CLINTON - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will offer a community health screening on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 7-9 a.m.
The screening will be located at the MercyOne North Health Plaza West Annex, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
Screening tests available will include:
Blood chemistry profile: $30.
Blood pressure: Free.
Complete blood count (CBC): $10.
Fasting blood glucose: $10.
Hemoglobin A1C: $25.
Lipid profile: $15.
Pre-diabetes risk assessment: Free.
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA): $25.
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH): $25.
Vitamin B12: $15.
Vitamin D: $30.
“It’s so important to maintain good health, especially as we get older,” said Andrea Barnett, MercyOne Clinton community health and wellness coordinator. “Health screenings can detect problems early on, when they may be easier to treat. If you’ve been delaying care during the pandemic, this is a great opportunity to get your health back on track.”
Participants will need to check in at the front desk to be screened, and masks are required. Social distancing protocols will be observed. For more information or to register for the health screening, call 563-244-5801.
